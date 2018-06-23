15:03, 23 June 2018 | GMT +6
Astana to host Miss CIS beauty pageant
ASTANA. KAZINFORM For the first time Miss CIS 2018 international beauty pageant will take place in Astana on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Astana on July 17-27, the organizers report.
25 beauties from 16 member states (including non-member states such as Georgia, Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia) aged 18-27 will vie for the top honors of the most beautiful girl of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
Those attending will compete in national costume and evening gown competitions.