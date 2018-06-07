Astana to host Modern Pentathlon World Cup final for first time ever

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Modern Pentathlon World Cup final to be organized by the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) and the Modern Pentathlon Federation of Kazakhstan will be held for the first time in Astana on June 21-24, Kazinform reports.

The world's best 36 male and 36 female athletes qualified for the final stage of the tournament to take place at the capital's sporting venues: Saryarka Cycle Track, Barys Arena, and Kazanat Racetrack.

The sporting event of a global scale has been included in the list of events timed to the 20th Anniversary of Astana.