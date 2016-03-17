ALMATY. KAZINFORM On March 30-31, Astana will host National Forum "Corporate Governance: New Insight into Investment Potential of Kazakhstan"

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Samruk-Kazyna Corporate University are the organizers of the event. The General Partner is Sovereign Wealth Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC; the partners are Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken", Baiterek Holding, Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan and Republican Public Association "Kazakhstan Bar Association,College of Commercial Lawyers".

The forum program includes plenary sessions, roundtables, training sessions on the following topics:

- Key transformation processes taking place in the corporate governance system;

- New management trends;

- How to strengthen market transparency;

- Investment protection and innovations creation mechanisms;

- Important initiatives of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan to improve the country's investment appeal;

- Corporate governance in the strategic management of Kazakhstan development institutions;

- Kazakhstan stock market prospects in the context of globalization.

The leaders of organizations actively developing corporate governance in Kazakhstan such as the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, KASE, Sovereign Wealth Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC, Baiterek NMH JSC, National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken", public and private companies, representatives of international organizations were invited to participate in the Forum.

The participation fee on the first forum day is KZT75,000, the second day – KZT20,000 (KZT10,000 for those participating on the first day).

Venue:

March 30, 2016 – Radisson SAS Hotel, 4 Sary Arka St.,

March 31, 2016 – Samruk-Kazyna Corporate University, 8 Kunayev, Block Б, 22th floor.

For more information go to www.skcu.kz/cgforum2016 or contact forum coordinator at +7 (7172) 97 57 60 (ext 105), [email protected]

Source: www.kase.kz