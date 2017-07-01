Astana to host National Robotics Tournament in early July

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan National Robotics Tournament under the aegis of the World Robot Olympiad will be held at the EXPO Congress Center in Astana on July 3-4, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools.

Over 300 schoolchildren from all regions of Kazakhstan will compete in three categories at the event.



The national tournament in robotics has become an annual tradition in Kazakhstan. The Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools have been coordinating the event since 2014.



Winners of the national tournament will team up for the 2017 World Robot Olympiad that will take place in Costa Rica on November 12, 2017.



Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek, Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev, CEO of "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov, CEO of AEO "Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools" Kulyash Shamshidinova and many others are expected to attend the opening ceremony of the tournament.