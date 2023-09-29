Astana to host National Summit of Teachers

From October 5 to 8, Astana will host the first National Summit of Teachers, Kazinform learned from the municipal mayor’s office.

Master classes in education innovations and inclusive teaching from the world’s best teachers and math experts will be organized for the participants. The laureates and winners of the Global Teacher Prize will hold a number of demo lessons.

The Summit will cover two important areas:

Mathematics – for discussing the advanced methods of math teaching and approaches to raising students’ interest in the subject

Experience sharing workshop with Global Teacher Prize laureates. The laureates of the Global Teacher Prize will share their experience and knowledge in pedagogics and education.

The Summit pursues a goal of secondary education development, vocational guidance for education specialists and development of students’ emotional and adaptive intelligence. Special attention will be given to the creation of equality among the schools and application of innovative solutions.

Among the speakers of the Summit are Keishia Thorpe, Global Teacher Prize Winner 2021, Vice President of U.S. Elite International, Acting Vice Principal and Expert Educator; Ranjitsinh Disale, Global Teacher Prize Winner 2020, Fullbright Fellow, Innovative Researcher; , Evans Odei, TOP-10 Global Teacher Prize Finalist 2021; Akash Patel, TOP-50 Global Teacher Prize Finalist 2018, Founder of International NGO Happy World Foundation; Askhat Zhumabekov TOP-50 Finalist Global Teacher Prize, Ambassador of the Global Teacher Prize; Muammer Gul, Winner of the National Award Teacher of Kazakhstan 2019, Nominee for the Global Teacher Prize 2020, Guinnes World Records record holder and many others.

On October 7, the Summit will be available for a wide audience, with experts’ presentations on teachers’ training, internationalization and digitalization of education and STEM.

The Summit is called to become an annual international event for teachers from Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Venue: Museum of the First President of Kazakhstan.

