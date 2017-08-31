Astana to host national theater festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From 9th to 13th September, the 15th Republican Festival of Dramatic Theaters will be held on the stage of Zhastar theater in Astana as part of the cultural program of the Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports and the Association of Theaters organize the festival devoted to the 70th birthday anniversary of Ashirbek Sygai, the prominent theater critic, Honored Art Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of State Prize.

Various theaters of the country will take part in the festival. It is noteworthy that the participants will perform the best plays of the last seasons. Incidentally, these performances have not been shown in the festivals before.

The festival will start on September 9 at 5:00 pm.