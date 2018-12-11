Astana to host nationwide teleconference with President Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national teleconference The Second Five-Year Plan of Industrialization. Made in Kazakhstan with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to take place at the EXPO Congress Center today, Kazinform reports.

New industrial, infrastructure and energy facilities will be launched across the country during the teleconference.



Winners and runners-up of the Altyn Sapa, the Best Product of Kazakhstan and Paryz-2018 prizes will be announced today as well.



Government officials, heads of national companies, akims, MPs, reps of the "Atameken" National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, leaders of political parties and many others are set to take part in the events.