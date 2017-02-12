Astana to host new high-level meeting within Astana Process on Feb 15-16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The capital city of Kazakhstan will host another high-level meeting as part of the Astana Process on Syria on February 15-16, 2017, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

According to the guarantor states - Russia, Turkey, Iran - the following issues will be discussed at the meeting: implementation of the ceasefire regime in Syria, measures to stabilize situation in particular areas, adoption of rules for a joint operational group, and agreeing further measures to consolidate the ceasefire regime, as well as other practical steps in light of the upcoming intra-Syrian talks in Geneva.



Also invited to the meeting in Astana are delegations of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the government of the Syrian Arab Republic, the Syrian armed opposition, and the United Nations Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, as well as the representatives of the U.S as observers.



Media accreditation details will be announced additionally.