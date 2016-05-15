EN
    11:34, 15 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Astana to host Night at the Museum campaign May 18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana-based National Museum of Kazakhstan will host for the second time the Night at the Museum campaign dedicated to the International Day of Museums. The event will take place on May 18 from 06:00 p.m. to 01:00 a.m. of May 19.

    The organizers will offer free excursions around the Museum to enable the visitors to get familiarized with the history and culture of ancient and modern Kazakhstan.

    The guests will also enjoy a concert with the participation of Kazakhstani singers and an amazing laser show.

    More than 40 countries of the world made it a tradition to host the Night at the Museum campaigns. The National Museum of Kazakhstan will hold this event for the second time.

    Tags:
    Astana Culture News
