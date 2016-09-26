Astana to host OIC Summit on Science and Technologies in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2017, Astana will host the Summit on Science and Technologies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, according to Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin.

“We are always ready for cooperation with other countries in development of new technologies and innovations. In this regard, the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to hold the OIC Summit on Science and Technologies in Astana in 2017 gains a special importance,” said Nigmatulin at the Asian Inter-Parliamentary Forum for Science, Technologies and Innovations.

“The event will give a new impetus to strengthening international ties in development of science and innovations,” the Majilis Speaker explained.

“In our opinion, we need to concentrate our efforts on implementation of the economic development projects and enhancing the role of science and technologies in the Islamic countries to improve social condition of the population,” he stressed.

Noteworthy to say, that the Asian Inter-Parliamentary Forum for Science, Technologies and Innovations includes seven thematic sessions. On the first day of the Forum, the participants will discuss the policy in the sphere of science, technologies and innovations. The agenda includes also issues of formation of legislative base for the development of education and science sectors in the era of globalization, the role of parliamentarians and the ways of their interaction with the national institutions in implementation of national programs and priorities. The participants will debate also research and technical dimensions in productivity. Parliamentarians, governmental officials, researchers and experts from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Indonesia, the Comoro Islands, Pakistan, The Gambia, the Republic of Mali etc. will share their experience at the event.

On the second day of the Forum, the participants will discuss the cooperation among the countries in science, technologies and innovations. The international experience of India, UAE, Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco and Tajikistan will be considered as well.

The issue of transition to “green economy” will be in spotlight of the Forum too.

During the Forum, the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) will present its research into the best models of regulatory-legal framework and incentive mechanisms in the field of science, technologies and innovations in the OIC member and non-member countries.

ISESCO is an active partner in organization of parliamentary forums together with the UNESCO. It contributes to strengthening the role of parliaments’ science committees or commissions in effective implementation of scientific-technical policy and establishment of cooperation among various components of innovation systems as well as in attraction and concentration of resources for the promotion of Kazakhstan’s scientific development.

A final document – Astana Declaration on Strengthening Inter-Parliamentary Islamic Cooperation in the field of Science, Technologies and Innovations – will be signed after the two-day Forum.

The Forum is organized by the Majilis of the Kazakhstan Parliament together with the ISESCO and Islamic Development Bank.



