ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Opera fans are to have a feast in Astana tonight (July 1) as they will enjoy the first-class performance of one of the most popular operas in history of classic music in the open air and for free.

Residents and guests of Astana city will be able to catch Giuseppe Verdi's Aida with Kazakhstani opera signer Zhupar Gabdullina as Aida and Bulgarian tenor Kamen Chanev as Radames live. Maestro Abzal Mukhitdinov will be conducting. According to the organizers, some 300 people are involved in the performance. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to attend the premiere. The director of the opera Yuri Aleksandrov of Russia promised the show will be unforgettable as he tried to recreate the magnificent atmosphere of Verdi's masterpiece. The performance of the opera will be given outside the Palace of Peace and Accord. So, chairs will be set up to sit outside in comfort and for free to enjoy a pleasant evening full of music. There will also be plenty of standing places. Aida remains a staple of the operatic repertoire and is one of the most-performed operas worldwide.