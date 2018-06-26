Astana to host OSCE workshop on migration policy development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Astana will support a regional workshop entitled "Enhancing Effectiveness of Migration Policies as a Tool for Regional Economic Stability, Development and Growth in Central Asia".

It will take place on June 25-26, 2018 in Almaty.



The event is organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities, the International Organization for Migration, the Committee on Labour, Social Protection and Migration of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan.



An expected 50 representatives of central and regional migration and internal affairs authorities, civil society and international organisations from the Central Asian countries and the Russian Federation will discuss enhanced co-operation opportunities in the field of migration policy development for the countries of origin, transit and destination, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana reports.