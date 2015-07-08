Astana to host preliminary for “Global Taste of Korea Contest 2015”

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - July 12 "Korean House" restaurant of Astana will hold a regional contest of the international culinary competition "Global Taste of Korea Contest 2015".

The winner of the contest will fly to Korea and represent Kazakhstan at the international culinary competition "Global Taste of Korea Contest 2015". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Korea organize the competition to promote Korean cuisine around the world. International preliminaries will take place in 16 countries around the world including in Kazakhstan. The winners will be flown to Korea for the semi-final and final stages of the competition. The prize fund is $10 000. Korean Cultural Center of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea sponsored the local preliminary. Professional chiefs and K-foodies participate in the culinary contest. At last there have been selected the top 8 finalists. July 12 "Korean House" restaurant will host the final preliminary. The expert jury consists of brand-chef of "Korean House" restaurant chain Ms. Gulnora Lim, deputy director of the Catering and service college Ms. Nina Korchevnaya, chef of the residence of the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Mr. Ha Heung-soo, director of the Korean Cultural Center of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Lee Dae-Won.