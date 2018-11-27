Astana to host prestigious jiu jitsu tournament next year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Next year Astana will host a prestigious international jiu jitsu Grand Slam World Tournament, Kazinform has learnt from a source at the Physical Culture and Sport Department of Astana city.

Jiu jitsu associations from 52 countries of the world gathered in Malmö, Sweden for an international conference where Astana made a presentation of its bid to host the event.



According to Bolat Mazhagulov, head of the Physical Culture and Sport Department of Astana city, participants of the conference unanimously supported Astana's bid to host the prestigious jiu jitsu tournament. Athletes from over 60 countries will descend on Astana next year.



Additionally, Kazakhstan was chosen as the Vice-President of the International Jiu Jitsu Federation in Central Asia.