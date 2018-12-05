Astana to host professional boxing evening

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 16, the palace of sports Daulet in Astana will host a professional boxing evening, Kazinform reports.

Aidar Sharibayev, Elshat Nigmatullauly, Askhat Ualikhanov, Abylaikhan Kussainov and Ruslan Myrsatayev will mount the ring.



Their opponents will be announced in the nearest time.



The organizer of the boxing evening is QAZAQ Promotions established by Kazakh professional boxer Kanat Islam in the U.S.