Astana to host professional cycling race

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana EXPO 2017 International Criterium professional cycling race will be held on August 12, the organizers say.

The Criterium competitors will be presented at 12:00 p.m. on the stage of the Amphitheater of Astana EXPO-2017. The ceremonial (Neutral) start of the competition is scheduled to be held at 1.00 p.m. Afterwards, the cyclists will ride to the square of the streets surrounding the Baiterek Tower, where the race and the winner awarding ceremony will take place.

20 teams from 15 countries will compete in the cycling race: the World Tour professional teams, continental teams, and National teams, including the winners and prize-winners of Grand Tours, and the Olympic medalists.

The race headliners will be current winner of the Tour de France Chris Froome of the British Team Sky, his teammate Mikel Landa and leader of Astana Pro Team Fabio Aru.

The route consists of 30-35 one-mile laps around the Baiterek Tower along Turkestan, Dostyk, Akmeshit, and Kunayev streets.