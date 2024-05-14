Astana to host SCO Ministerial Council meeting May 21

On May 21, 2024, the Kazakh capital will host a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, Kazinform News Agency quotes Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadyarov as saying at a weekly briefing May 13.

Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu will chair the meeting.

Foreign ministers of the SCO member states, SCO Secretary General and Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) will attend the meeting.

As Smadyarov said, the meeting will review the course of preparations for the SCO Heads of State Summit scheduled for this year in Astana.

"The heads of delegations will exchange views on international and regional situation, security issues as well ass cooperation within the SCO in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres," he noted.

The meeting will end with signing a number of decisions related to the final document of the upcoming SCO Summit and adoption of an information statement, he added.