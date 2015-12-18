Astana to host session of Islamic Organization for Food Security GA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the framework of the 10th Session of the Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization in Nairobi (Kenya) Ministerial consultation meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was held, this has been reported by the press secretary of the Ministry of Economic Integration Farida Batyrbayeva.

Vice-Minister for Agriculture Gulmira Issayeva spoke on the creation in Kazakhstan of the Islamic Organization for Food Security in the framework of the OIC. In particular, she drew the meeting's attention to the need to unite the efforts of the OIC member countries to address food security. Representatives of the OIC member countries were informed about the work being held by Kazakhstan to establish the organization. In addition, there has been voiced the question of holding the General Assembly of the Islamic Organization for Food Security in Astana 26-28 April, 2016. During the sitting it is planned to elect the members, director general and chairman of the Executive Board of the Islamic Organization for Food Security, approve the internal regulations of the organization's secretariat and agree on the basic directions of the organization's activity. Vice Minister informed that Astana will also host 7th session of the OIC Ministerial Conference on Food Security and Agricultural Development.