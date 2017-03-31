Astana to host sports week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From April 1 to April 8, residents of Kazakh capital will witness various sports events during the Sports Week, Astana city's administration press service reports.

The week will start with a master class by Kazakh tennis players' members of national team in front of Davis Cup match. The games will be held from April 7 to April 9, Kazakhstan men's team will compete for the playoffs of the Davis Cup with China.

Before the beginning of the event the racket masters will hold training sessions for young athletes, as well as pupils of Astana orphanage. Young athletes will play a short match with masters such as: Andrey Golubev, Mikhail Kukushkin, Alexander Nedovyesov, Dmitry Popko and watch the training game of adult athletes.