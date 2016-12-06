Astana to host teleconference within the framework of Industrialization Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Members of the Government and akims (governors) of regions will report to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in a teleconference within the framework the Industrialization Day in Astana on December 6, Kazinform has learnt from priminister.kz.

Within the framework of the teleconference President Nazarbayev is set to put on stream and kick start the construction a number of industrial facilities.



The awarding ceremonies of the Altyn Sapa Prize for achievements in the sphere of quality founded by the President, The Best Product of Kazakhstan and the Paryz Prize in the sphere of business will be held in Astana.