Astana to host the Third International Meeting on Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The next international meeting on Syria within the framework of the Astana Process will be held on 14th-15th March 2017 in the capital of Kazakhstan. High-ranking delegations from Russia, Turkey and Iran will attend. Invitations have also been sent to representatives of the United Nations, the United States and Jordan. The guarantor states are expecting confirmation of the participation of delegations from the Government and the armed opposition of Syria.

Preliminary consultations are scheduled for March 14, and a plenary meeting is scheduled for March 15.

Within the framework of the Astana Process, launched with the full support and direct participation of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, there were two rounds of high-level international meetings on Syria on 23rd-24th January and 15th-16th February, 2017, and a meeting of experts was held on 6th February. The main outcome of these meetings was agreement on rules for a joint operational group to monitor the ceasefire regime in Syria paving the way for the parties to discuss the political agenda within the framework of the Geneva Process and in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015).

Kazakhstan is ready to continue making its contribution to international efforts to resolve the situation in Syria and to seek a political solution to the intra-Syrian conflict, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informed.