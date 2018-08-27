Astana to host training seminar on public procurement in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A training seminar on public procurement in Kazakhstan will take place in Astana on August 27-29.

It is organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, the Agency for Civil Service and Anticorruption.



The OSCE Programme Office in Astana in partnership with the Agency of Civil Service and Anticorruption (ACSA) will organize a three-day training on state procurement for some 50 regional representatives of ACSA and akimats (local administrations) from all regions of Kazakhstan.



During the event, the participants will get familiar with theoretical aspects of procurement practices on state and electronic procurement, examine the possible corruption threats and review best international practices.

The training is part of the Programme Office's multi-year efforts to promote good governance by focusing on anti-corruption activities in Kazakhstan, its official website reads.