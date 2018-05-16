Astana to host UIPM World Cup Final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2018 UIPM Modern Pentathlon World Cup Final will take place in Astana on June 21-24. The competitions are dated to the 20th anniversary of Astana city, Culture and Sport Ministry's press service said.

The best 36 women and 36 men qualified for the Women's and Men's Individual Finals will vie for the cup title. Guests from more than 25 countries of the world are expected to arrive in Astana.



Modern Pentathlon World Cup is an annual series of modern pentathlon competitions organised by the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM). Competitions are held in a number of countries and each series culminates in a World Cup Final. It is the top level annual series for the sport.



Modern pentathlon was introduced at the 5th Olympiad in Stockholm (SWE) in 1912, comprising the contemporary sports of pistol shooting, fencing, swimming, horse riding and running, which embraced the spirit of its ancient counterpart.