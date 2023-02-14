EN
    Astana to host World Chess Championship this spring

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana city is to host the World Chess Championship this spring, Kazinform reports.

    A meeting between Askhat Oralov, Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister, and a FIDE delegation led by President Arkady Dvorkovich took place.

    During the meeting, the issues including preparations for the World Chess Championship set to take place in Astana city this spring were debated. Holding other events under the aegis of FIDE in Kazakhstan was also under discussion.


    Chess Kazakhstan Astana Sport News
