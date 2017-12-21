Astana to host World Grappling Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the president of Kazakhstan Grappling Association, Kanat Alin, World Grappling Championship will be held in Astana in September.





Speaking at the press conference in the Central Communications Service, Kanat Alin noted that preparations for the tournament will begin in January. Also, according to him, the national team will be formed following the results of the national championship and regional tournaments.





This year's World Grappling Championship was held in Baku on October 18-21. Then the Kazakh national team, which consisted of 61 athletes, won 43 medals (17 gold, 11 silver, 15 bronze).