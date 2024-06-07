Astana to host World Petroleum Congress

In 2028, Astana will host the World Petroleum Congress for the first time. KAZENERGY association and the World Petroleum Council leadership met in London to sign a memorandum. The congress aims to address complex issues in the international energy market and propose solutions, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakhstan’s bid, previously submitted by KAZENERGY, was fully supported by the council member countries this time. The event will bring high-ranking guests from around the world to Astana to discuss the future of the energy sector.

Photo credit: Galymzhan Karamanuly/Kazinform

The chairman of the KAZENERGY association, Magzum Mirzagaliev stated, «The congress will attract new technologies and investments to Kazakhstan, enhancing its reputation as an energy powerhouse».

No budget funds will be allocated for the event; expenses will be covered by the World Petroleum Council and participating countries. Preparations will be intensively conducted, with plans to open an oil museum in Atyrau afterward.

Photo credit: Galymzhan Karamanuly/Kazinform

Pedro Miras, president of the World petroleum council, noted the organisation’s long history since its founding in London in 1933. With 57 member countries, the council represents 95% of global oil and gas production. Kazakhstan has been a member since 2008, with high expectations for the congress.

Previous congresses were held in the US, Türkiye, and Canada, with Saudi Arabia set to host in 2026 before passing the torch to Astana.

Photo credit: Galymzhan Karamanuly/Kazinform

Astana deputy mayor Yevgeny Glotov emphasised the event’s potential benefits for event and business tourism and attracting investors to the city and country.

Kazakhstan, a leader in oil and gas exports, is committed to transitioning to a green economy, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060. That’s why climate change will be a key topic at the congress.