Astana to host WSEC-2017, June 19-20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Congress of Engineers and Scientists (WSEC-2017) "Energy of the Future: Innovative Scenarios and Methods for their Implementation" will be held on June 19-20 within Expo 2017 business program in Astana, Kazinform refers to the event organizers.

The main organizers of the congress are two academies - Kazakhstan National Academy of Natural Sciences and National Engineering Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The congress is supported by the Kazakh Ministries of Energy, Foreign Affairs, Education and Science as well as Astana City Government.

Famous Kazakh and foreign scientists will discuss the trends in world energy resources development. They include Rae Kwon Chung, the Nobel Prize winner and the adviser to the Chairman of the UN Secretary-General's High-Level Expert Panel on Water and Disaster; Asher Bennett, the founder and CEO of UK company Tevva Motors LTD; Young-Ho Lee, President of the Korean Society for New and Renewable Energy; Koji Okamoto, Professor of the University of Tokyo and Deputy Head of Japan Atomic Energy Agency Collaborative Laboratory; as well as prominent Kazakh scientists and academicians E. Batyrbekov, G. Mun, N. Nadirov, V. Shkolnik, etc.

The participants will discuss all aspects of the future oil and gas industry in Kazakhstan and the entire world within "Trends in World Energy Resources Development". The organizers promise that this topic will be one of the most heated debates of WSEC-2017.

"Kazakhstan is one of the few countries that are yet to reach the highest level of production", said Uzakbay Karabalin, Head of this scientific framework, a well-known oilman of the country. "According to our forecasts, the level of oil production in Kazakhstan after 2020 will reach 100 million tons. This is about 2 million barrels a day. The prospects for development of Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry are based on long-term global trends. The events of the recent years at the international markets are often interpreted in the context of ‘the oil era end' as the conditions for rapidly diminishing role of oil in human life. However, we have reason to predict a positive path of the industry development. Hydrocarbons are the priority over all major energy resources. Besides, this situation is extrapolated into a long-term perspective".