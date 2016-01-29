Astana to host XVII extraordinary congress of Nur Otan Party

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On January 21 President of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the decree to convoke the XVII extraordinary congress of the party in Astana city.

It is expected that the party's new election program will be adopted and the party list for the upcoming elections to the Majilis will be approved at the congress.

Regional branches of the Nur Otan Party have sent over 600 delegates to the XVII extraordinary congress of the party.

Over 2,000 government officials, heads of national holdings, social activists, cultural figures, athletes, diplomats, representatives of NGOs and youth organization, mass media are believed to partake in the congress.