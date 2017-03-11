Astana to join Earth Hour 2017 campaign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana is planning to join the Earth Hour traditional international ecological campaign to be held this year on March 25. All the large cities of the country will turn off external lighting of their main architectural sites. In Astana, these will be Baiterek Monument, Akorda Presidential Palace, Holy Dormition Cathedral, the building of the Government and many other sites.

Flash mobs and cycling competitions will be organized in other towns and settlements in support of environmental problems.



The campaign is launched annually by the World Wildlife Fund on one of the last Saturdays of March. On this day, people all over the world turn off electricity and household appliances for an hour.



The Earth Hour is a symbolic campaign of careful attitude to the nature; it is a public appeal to take decisive measures to preserve the climate of the Earth and its limited resources.



To date, the Earth Hour is the biggest public action in mankind's history.



First launched in Sydney, Australia, in 2007, the Earth Hour became a global campaign gathering more than 100mln supporters from 35 countries a year later. Kazakhstan officially joined the campaign in 2009.