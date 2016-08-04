Astana to learn its fate in UEFA Europa League play-off round on Aug 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UEFA Europa League play-off round draw will take place on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

After the 2:1 loss to Celtic in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League earlier this week, Astana will enter the draw for the UEFA Europa League play-offs on August 5.



Astana will learn the name of its future opponent during the draw that will begin at 7:00 p.m. Astana time.



The UEFA Europa League play-off round matches will take place on August 18 and 25. The winner will ease into the UEFA Europa League Group stage.