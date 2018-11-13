Astana to open 85 judo classes more

ASTANA. KAZINFORM There are above 100 judo classes in Astana so far. It is planned to open 85 more in 2019, the Astana administration's press service reports.

As president of the Astana Judo Federation Daniyar Yessen said, Kazakhstan's championship slated for November 13-16 this year is expected to promote this sport the countrywide.



"It is a great honor to host the country's championship in Astana for the first time ever. Astana authorities are ready to support development of judo. It is crucial to attract youth. Currently there are more than 100 judo classes in the city. It is expected to open another 85. The championship will give an impetus to our team and following its results will let form a competitive and efficient national team," he resumed.