TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:10, 20 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Astana to participate in World Snow Day

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The city of Astana will host festive events for children on the World Snow Day on Sunday, according to Cross-country Skiing Federation of Kazakhstan.  

    World Snow Day is held annually across the world under the auspices of the International Ski Federation. It is aimed at popularizing cross-country skiing among children, promoting a healthy lifestyle, and explaining the need for respect for the environment.

    The Kazakh capital city has been taking part in the World Snow Day activities since 2013 and each year the event attracted over 200 young skiers from all over the country.

     

    Youth of Kazakhstan Astana Sport Events
