    13:52, 03 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Astana to process 75% of wastes

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "75% of utility wastes will be processed in Astana," deputy Astana Mayor Malika Bekturova said.


    "Since the last year we started attracting partners to invest into upgrading the local refineries. They also open new wastes separation and treatment plants. We want to increase wastes processing by 75% in two years to come," she told the Green Growth Forum in Astana.

    According to her, the city authorities set to realize projects aimed at reduction of emissions and energy conservation.

