Astana to study Singapore's experience in ‘green' construction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev met with a delegation from Singapore that came to the Kazakh capital to celebrate the National Day of Singapore at Astana EXPO-2017.

The delegation was led by Koh Poh Koon, Minister of State in the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



During the meeting, mayor Issekeshev made a presentation of the State Program of Astana Development for 2020 mapped out on the instruction of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev. Mr Issekeshev revealed that Astana is planning to become a smart and safe city and a regional international hub for investors and innovations in the region. To this end, in his words, the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) was launched.



The sides agreed to cooperate and jointly implement projects in three areas.



First of all, Kazakhstan will study Singaporean experience in smart infrastructure, digital engineering, ‘green' construction with use of biotechnologies, and introduce it in Astana.



Astana and Singapore will also cooperate in the sphere of public transport system development, road and parking construction planning, introduction of information technologies in the sphere of passenger transport, public healthcare with introduction of smart technologies and many other spheres.