Astana to take on Dinamo Zagreb in UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The first leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League will see FC Astana play against FC Dinamo Zagreb in the Croatian capital tonight, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb match will be aired live by Qazsport TV Channel. It is scheduled to start at 00:00 am Astana time.

Previously, FC Astana stunned Dinamo Tbilisi 3:2 in two matches of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. Forward Abat Aimbetov, defender Abzal Beysbekov and forward Dembo Darboe helped Astana propelled to the second qualifying round with their goals.