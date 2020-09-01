EN
    14:14, 01 September 2020

    Astana to take part in Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2020

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in the Italian stage race Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, which will be held from September 1st to 5th.

    Team's roster: Rodrigo Contreras, Fabio Felline, Merhawi Kudus, Vadim Pronskiy, Nikita Stalnov and Jonas Gregaard Wilsly, the Team’s official website reports.

    Sports directors in race: Giuseppe Martinelli and Alexandr Shefer.

    Race information: https://www.gsemilia.it/a31_sett-int-coppi-e-bartali.html


    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
