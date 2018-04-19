Astana to unveil monument to Manshuk Mametova

URALSK. KAZINFORM On the eve of the 20th anniversary of Astana a monument to commemorate Manshuk Mametova, the Hero of the Soviet Union, will be unveiled in the capital city, our correspondent reports.

The 6-meter-tall monument will stand in the square located along the Zhenis Avenue. Its author is Murat Mansurov, the famous Kazakh sculptor.



It is the fifth monument to Manshuk. The first one was unveiled back to 1979.



This year it is also planned to open monuments to Issatay and Makhambet in Uralsk.



