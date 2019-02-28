EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:33, 28 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana to unveil SABIS International School

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana is the first Kazakh city to sign a contract on implementing an investment project in the sphere of education. Businessmen are set to provide 100% financing of the project, the Astana administration's official website reads.

    Astana Mayor Bakhyt Sultanov, Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Rustem Bigari and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the UAE to Kazakhstan Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber took part in the roundtable discussions on the development of education projects.

    Representatives of the Investments Committee of the Kazakh MFA, Astana administration, Astana Invest LLP, Kazakhstani, and foreign companies also attended the event.

    An agreement on construction of the SABIS International School in Astana for 1,000 pupils and 250-bed kindergarten was signed there.
    The global network of SABIS schools is working in 20 states of the world.
