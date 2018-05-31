Astana to welcome 1m guests on its birthday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 1 million people are expected to visit Astana this year while it celebrates its 20th birthday, Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev told foreign diplomats during a meeting on Thursday.

Mayor Issekeshev noted that the cultural and sports program developed specifically for Astana's 20th birthday includes over 600 events arranged by ministries, sports federations, theaters and so on.



"During the celebrations we will use all venues and public platforms and that will help promote Astana as the center of business and cultural tourism. It is expected that over 1 million people will attend the planned events during 2018," he said.



The mayor assured diplomats that city authorities made sure everything, including infrastructure and security measures, is in place for the big date. Everything is done at a proper level, said Issekeshev.







In his words, local hotels have enough space to accommodate guests who will come to celebrate the city's big date with Astana residents.



Issekeshev also added that there are over 1,100 food courts in Astana which cater to every taste.



"We will launch extra bus routes which will take guests of the city to the main venues of celebrations," the mayor revealed.



He also added that thousands of police officers and health workers are ready for any emergencies which might happen during the celebrations.



It was noted that seven new parks and alleys will be unveiled and over 40,000 trees planted ahead of the Capital Day (July 6).