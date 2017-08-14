Astana to welcome 1st Eurasian Music Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 1st Eurasian Music Games will take place in Astana within the framework of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, Kazinform has learnt from the organizers.

The Eurasian Music Games will be organized by the Kazakh National Arts University, the European Foundation for Support of Culture and the Fund of support of the Euro-Asian space in the sphere of arts.



Rector of the Kazakh National Arts University Aiman Mussakhadjayeva revealed that the first Eurasian Music Games will be held in Astana, the popularity of which has stretched beyond the borders of Kazakhstan.



Ms Mussakhadjayeva hopes that the Eurasian Music Games will help find true talents and become one of the brightest cultural events in Kazakhstan. Young musicians - participants of the Games will be offered meetings and master classes of the best musicians and musical experts from all over the world.



The organizers expected that the festival will be held at a high level and its participants will get invaluable professional experience and make new friends.



Participants aged 12-35 will vie in singing, playing violin and piano. The festival will bring together musicians from 18 countries of the world.



Panel of judges will consist of People's Artist of Kazakhstan Aiman Mussakhadjayeva, Russian opera singer Lyubov Kazarnovskaya, pianists Yuri Didenko and Albert Mamriyev, President and Artistic Director of Italian Academy Talent Music Master Courses of Brescia Paolo Baglieri and many other world-renowned musicians.



11 concerts of classical music with the participation of musicians from Kazakhstan, Russia, Armenia, Hungary, Germany, Norway and South Korea will be held on the margins of the festival.