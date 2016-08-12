Astana to welcome Astana Food and Fashion Festival in late August

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh capital Astana is set to welcome the two-day Astana Food and Fashion Festival on August 27-28. The event is dated to the Constitution Day, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the city.

Guests of the festival will taste dishes from a special menu prepared by the best cafes and restaurants of the city. They will also have a chance to see new fashion collections of Kazakhstani designers, hand-made items, accessories and art projects of modern Kazakhstani artists.



The territory of the Arai park where the festival will take place will be divided into several zones - Shatyr, Zheruiyk and Kok-bazar. There will be the NC Astana Expo 2017 JSC sector and the Pop Up Shop Astana zone with a massive fashion fair and an art gallery.



Top-ranking chefs of Astana city will deliver master classes and lectures on healthy eating.



The Astana Food and Fashion Festival is held to promote Kazakhstani products and brands as well as healthy lifestyle, fashion and cuisine.



10,000 guests are expected to attend the festival this year.