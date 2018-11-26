Astana to welcome Internet of Things int'l forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana will host the 2nd annual IoT Forum Astana 2018 on November 27 where leading world and domestic experts will discuss current trends of IoT industry, Kazinform reports.

The forum is organized by Kazakhtelecom JSC with the support of the Ministry of Information and Communications. It will kick off with a plenary session with the participation of Vice Prime Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev and Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev.



This year the forum will focus on the problems of smart cities, interaction between governments and service providers and many other topics.

Kazakhtelecom JSC will choose The Best Social IoT Project, the Best Commercial IoT project and the Best IoT Innovator in Kazakhstan and honor them on the margins of the forum.



An exhibition of IoT solutions will be held as part of the forum. Experts from Russia, Singapore, France, Germany, Great Britain and China are expected to attend.