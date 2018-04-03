Astana to welcome Intl'l Blood Donation Congress

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana is set to host the 3rd Eurasian Congress on voluntary blood donation development, Kazinform reports.

"The 3rd Eurasian Transfusiologists Congress will surely become a milestone event of 2018. I believe the event will enable its participants to exchange the best practices in the sphere of transfusiology," Kazakhstan's top sanitary official Zhandarbek Bekshin told a press conference at the Central Communications Service on Tuesday.



He underscored that the ultimate goal the national blood supply service pursues is to develop voluntary blood donation.



"WHO believes that blood donation will become voluntary in the long term. It will undoubtedly enhance quality and safety of the donated blood and its components. In order to create safe system of blood donation, a long-term approach is required," Mr. Bekshin noted.



Kazakhstan will host the congress for the first time. Organizers hope it will put Kazakhstan on the map of the global medical community and prove it is a socially oriented country which introduces cutting-edge technologies into its medicine.



According to Ms Shaizhamal Mussabekova, deputy director of the research and development transfusiology center, there are 18 blood centers across Kazakhstan.



The first edition of the biennial congress was held in Belarus. Russia hosted the 2nd Eurasian Transfusiologists Congress.