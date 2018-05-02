EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:25, 02 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Astana to welcome Temps lié int'l ballet festival

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A solemn opening of the Temps lié international ballet festival will take place tomorrow at the Astana Ballet Theatre, our correspondent reports. 

    As earlier reported, the Kazakh National Choreography Academy with the support of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry will hold the Temps lié international ballet festival on May 2-6 as a part of the festivities, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Astana.

    "Celebrities of the world choreographic art will arrive in Astana as special guests of the festival. It will become one of the brightest events of this summer. It will gather together 28 participants from 11 countries of the world. It is an opportunity to show the world the level of the country's choreography," head of the Academy Altynai Assylmuratova said.
    null

    The best acts of the classic ballet heritage, modern and Kazakh choreography, directed by the country's and foreign ballet-masters will be staged there.

    null

    The best performances will wrap up the festival.

    Tags:
    Astana Culture Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!