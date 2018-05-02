Astana to welcome Temps lié int'l ballet festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A solemn opening of the Temps lié international ballet festival will take place tomorrow at the Astana Ballet Theatre, our correspondent reports.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh National Choreography Academy with the support of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry will hold the Temps lié international ballet festival on May 2-6 as a part of the festivities, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Astana.



"Celebrities of the world choreographic art will arrive in Astana as special guests of the festival. It will become one of the brightest events of this summer. It will gather together 28 participants from 11 countries of the world. It is an opportunity to show the world the level of the country's choreography," head of the Academy Altynai Assylmuratova said.





The best acts of the classic ballet heritage, modern and Kazakh choreography, directed by the country's and foreign ballet-masters will be staged there.







The best performances will wrap up the festival.