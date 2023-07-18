Astana to welcome traditional President’s Tennis Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The ATP Challenger Tour and ITF World Tennis Tour international tournaments are set to take place as part of the traditional President’s Tennis Cup Forte Series in Astana from July 23 through August 6, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Dmitry Popko, Denis Yevseyev, Grigoriy Lomakin, Maksim Batyutenko, Gozal Ainitdinova, Zhibek Kulambayeva, Aruzhan Sagandykova, Sandugash Kenzhibayeva and others will represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming events.

The President’s Tennis Cup is an annual professional tennis tournament held in Astana since 1991. It’s one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in Kazakhstan among men and women. It gained the international status in 2007. Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin and Andrey Golubev, Ukrainian Ilya Marchenko, Austrian Sebastian Ofner, German Rainer Schüttler, Croatian Ivan Dodig and many others were crowned the winners of the tournament in Astana.