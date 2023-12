ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana will host the Kazakhstan President's Cup this month.

The VI President's Hockey Cup will be held on August 9-13.

This year the event in the Kazakh capital will bring together HC Amur from Khabarovsk, HC Admiral from Vladivostok, HC Metallurg from Novokuznetsk and HC Ugra from Khanty Mansiysk.

