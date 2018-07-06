EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:41, 06 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Astana turned into capital of independent state - Vladimir Putin

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Russia Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations on Astana's 20th anniversary in a documentary timed to the historical landmark for the entire Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    In the documentary Vladimir Putin shares the memories of the first visit to Astana in early 2000s. "I can say that I saw how the city and independent Kazakhstan were developed with my own eyes. Initially it was a small, modest Soviet town. What has happened to the city over the past two decades is a miracle, one of the brightest events not only for Kazakhstan, but for the entire region. Astana has indeed turned into the capital of the independent state. It is quite obvious that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev deserved the credit for it," said Putin adding that it was Nazarbayev's idea to move the capital and create the brand new city.

    According to President Putin, Astana has become the center of independent state all Kazakhstanis should be proud of.

    "Astana is a mix of modern architecture and national style. It is a huge achievement of the entire Kazakhstan," he adds.

    The documentary The Capital of the Great Steppe was made by Yerlan Bekkhozhin.

    Tags:
    Astana Kazakhstan and Russia Capital City Day Astana: The Big 20
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!