    10:37, 05 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Astana turned into city with strong economy - Mayor Issekeshev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Astana city Asset Issekeshev has congratulated residents and guests of the city on the Day of the Capital.

    "Dear residents and guests of the city! I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the Capital Day! The day of Astana is a nationwide holiday celebrated by all people of the country. Our capital has turned into the city with strong economy and developed industrial and innovative potential on the threshold of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.

    As the Head of State said, "The face of the capital is the face of the nation". It is indeed true. Over these years our prosperous city has become the bright example of the dynamics of development of independent Kazakhstan, the symbol of our country - strong, growing rapidly, modern and ambitious, respecting traditions and looking forward. This is a result of organized work, unity and friendship.

    I would like to wish peaceful sky above your heads, achieving greater heights and prosperity!

    With the best wishes,

    Akim of Astana

    Asset Issekeshev," the congratulatory message published in Vechernyaya Astana newspaper reads.

    Astana News
