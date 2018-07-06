Astana turns 20, celebrations held across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is with great enthusiasm that all Kazakhstanis will celebrate a historical landmark the 20th anniversary of Astana today. Called the Pearl of the Steppes, Astana which was developed based on the idea of the First President and Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is about to open a brand-new page in its development, Kazinform reports.

Years ago the Astana Day was observed on the 10th of June, because the city was officially unveiled as the new capital of Kazakhstan to the world on June 10, 1998. However, with amendments adopted to the Law "On holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan" on July 18, 2008, the new holiday the Capital City Day, the 6th of July, was instituted. The decision was dictated by the fact that President Nazarbayev suggested moving the capital city to then-Akmola at the session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan on July 6, 1994.



Due to the fact that the program of Astana Day celebrations is fully packed this year, the festive events kicked off on July 4 with the flag-raising ceremony at the State Symbols Square with the participation of the Head of State.



"Dear compatriots, Astana residents and guests!" President Nazarbayev said at the ceremony. "Today I wholeheartedly congratulate all of us on the 20th anniversary of our capital, Astana. For the history 20 years is just an instant. We've managed to build a megapolis which is a home to 1.2 million people."



The Astana Day will be celebrated not only in the capital, festivities will sweep all regions of Kazakhstan.



Those who are in Astana these days can visit a one-of-the-kind national and cultural complex "Ethnoaul", watch the international project call the Parade of the Capitals bringing together singers and athletes from 20 countries of the world, go to the Astana Opera and Ballet Theater to see how it staged Turandot by Giacomo Puccini with the help of renowned director Timur Bekmambetov or watch Notre Dame de Paris at the Astana Musical Theater.



If you need more information about the events timed to the 20th anniversary of Astana, please go to www.20astana.kz for more details.