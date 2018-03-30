Astana-Ulan Bator through flights to operate in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana-Ulan Bator air flight is going to become available this year, Kazakhstan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Mongolian Republic Kalybek Koblandin said.

"One of the difficult problems between our countries is transport and logistical communication. We should introduce through flight. At present negotiations on opening through flights between the countries in 2018 are ongoing", the Ambassador revealed.



According to the Ambassador, the level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mongolia is quite high. The four-party cooperation project "My Home Altay" between Kazakhstan, Russia, China and Mongolia appears promising, Kalybek Koblandin added.