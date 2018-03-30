EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:40, 30 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Astana-Ulan Bator through flights to operate in 2018

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana-Ulan Bator air flight is going to become available this year, Kazakhstan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Mongolian Republic Kalybek Koblandin said.

    "One of the difficult problems between our countries is transport and logistical communication. We should introduce through flight. At present negotiations on opening through flights between the countries in 2018 are ongoing", the Ambassador revealed.


    According to the Ambassador, the level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mongolia is quite high. The four-party cooperation project "My Home Altay" between Kazakhstan, Russia, China and Mongolia appears promising, Kalybek Koblandin added. 

     

     

    Tags:
    Tourism Kazakhstan Foreign policy Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!